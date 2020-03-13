UB40 announce 2020 UK tour dates, presale tickets are on sale now

UB40 have announced they will head out on tour in November and December of this year. Presale tickets for the shows are on sale now ahead of the general sale, which starts at 9am on Mon 16 Mar.

The reggae veterans from Birmingham celebrated 40 years as a band in 2019 with a huge UK tour and are back to do it again in 2020.

The tour will see the group perform songs from their last record For The Many from 2019, as well as the likes of 'Kingston Town', 'Food For Thought', 'One In Ten', 'I Can't Help Falling In Love With You', 'Don't Break My Heart', 'Sing Our Own Song' and 'Red, Red Wine'.

UB40 2020 UK tour dates:
Fri 27 Nov – No Guildhall, Portsmouth
Sat 28 Nov – Brentwood Live
Mon 30 Nov – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
Tue 1 Dec – Barrowlands, Glasgow
Wed 2 Dec – Empress, Blackpool
Fri 4 Dec – UEA, Norwich
Sat 5 Dec – Olympia, Liverpool
Sun 6 Dec – Bonus Arena, Hull
Tue 8 Dec – O2 Academy, Bournemouth
Wed 9 Dec – Oasis, Swindon
Fri 11 Dec – Manchester Apollo
Sat 12 Dec – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
Sun 13 Dec – Brighton Centre
Tue 15 Dec – O2 Academy, Bristol
Thu 17 Dec – SSE Arena, London
Fri 18 Dec – First Direct Arena, Leeds
Sat 19 Dec – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Presale tickets for UB40's 2020 UK tour are on sale now. General sale begins at 9am on Mon 16 Mar.

