UB40 announce 2020 UK tour dates, presale tickets are on sale now

Becki Crossley

13 March 2020

Reggae veterans return to the road for arena shows throughout November and December

UB40 have announced they will head out on tour in November and December of this year. Presale tickets for the shows are on sale now ahead of the general sale, which starts at 9am on Mon 16 Mar.

The reggae veterans from Birmingham celebrated 40 years as a band in 2019 with a huge UK tour and are back to do it again in 2020.

The tour will see the group perform songs from their last record For The Many from 2019, as well as the likes of 'Kingston Town', 'Food For Thought', 'One In Ten', 'I Can't Help Falling In Love With You', 'Don't Break My Heart', 'Sing Our Own Song' and 'Red, Red Wine'.

UB40 2020 UK tour dates:

Fri 27 Nov – No Guildhall, Portsmouth

Sat 28 Nov – Brentwood Live

Mon 30 Nov – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Tue 1 Dec – Barrowlands, Glasgow

Wed 2 Dec – Empress, Blackpool

Fri 4 Dec – UEA, Norwich

Sat 5 Dec – Olympia, Liverpool

Sun 6 Dec – Bonus Arena, Hull

Tue 8 Dec – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

Wed 9 Dec – Oasis, Swindon

Fri 11 Dec – Manchester Apollo

Sat 12 Dec – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Sun 13 Dec – Brighton Centre

Tue 15 Dec – O2 Academy, Bristol

Thu 17 Dec – SSE Arena, London

Fri 18 Dec – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Sat 19 Dec – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Presale tickets for UB40's 2020 UK tour are on sale now. General sale begins at 9am on Mon 16 Mar.